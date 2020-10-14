Sega are giving away multiple free games for 60th year anniversary

To celebrate 60 years of the company, Sega is giving several free mini-games to Steam users for free.

Sega plans to commentate over 60 days with new exclusive content, interviews, store discounts, giveaways, and a selection of mini-games inspired by the company’s back catalogue.

The weeklong festivities kick off beginning with the free games being released on Steam, alongside a host of discounts on Sega titles. All the games will be available for a limited time until October 19, before they will be permanently removed from Steam.

Check out the anniversary trailer below:

SEGA’s 60 days of celebrations start today!🎉 Get ready for:

💙 Free retro-inspired mini games

💙 Crazy discounts

💙 Giveaways

💙 Competitions

💙 Exclusive interviews

October 15 sees the first title released, with a new game released each on the following free days. Armor Of Heroes drops first and will be a competitive local multiplayer retro-inspired tank game, with co-op options available. The next day will see Endless Zone joining the selection and is described as a side-scrolling shooter which will merge the worlds of The Endless and Fantasy Zone.

Moving onto October 17, Streets Of Kamurocho blends the Yakuza series with Streets Of Rage to concoct an intense side-scrolling beat ‘em up. Finally, the day after Golden Axed will drop, a never-before-seen glimpse at a canned project called Golden Axe: Reborn. Each of the free games will be available until October 19 when they will be removed completely.

Additionally, fans who link their Steam accounts to the official Sega 60th website will be eligible to receive a free copy of the Sega Saturn title, NiGHTS Into Dreams. However, the account link must be made during the Sega celebration.

The full rundown of the event can be found at the Sega 60th Anniversary website here.

Sega recently stated that it plans to “aggressively” port more games to PC, following the success of Persona 4 Golden releasing.