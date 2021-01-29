Sega confirm the departure of long time Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor

Sonic the Hedgehog’s voice actor for the last ten years, Roger Craig Smith will no longer be voicing the character, Sega have confirmed.

Roger Craig Smith that he was leaving the role via a post on Twitter on Jan 28. Posting along with an image of a broken heart, Smith said “Welp, 10 years was an amazing run. Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who’ve been so kind.”

Welp, 10 years was an amazing run.

Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who've been so kind.💙 It's been an honor.

🦔 pic.twitter.com/7Rn9PVA92m — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Later in the day, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account confirmed the departure. The official thanked Roger “for all you’ve done for Sonic”

“He brought the voice of Sonic to life, and we are forever grateful for his never-ending enthusiasm in helping the community and spreading joy.”

For over 10 years, Roger Craig Smith has been an integral part of the SEGA family. He brought the voice of Sonic to life, and we are forever grateful for his never-ending enthusiasm in helping the community and spreading joy. Thank you, Roger, for all you've done for Sonic. — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 28, 2021

Roger Craig Smith first voiced Sonic in 2010’s Free Riders and Sonic Colours. Since then he has leant his voice to the character in every game that featured him, as well as the Sonic Boom TV series.

Smith did not take the role of Sonic in 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog film, with actor Ben Schwarz taking over the role instead.

In response to the announcement on Twitter, there have been many responses from fans and fellow voice actors alike.

Advertisement

Mike Pollock, the voice of Sonic’s nemesis Doctor Robotnik said “he’s one of the finest and funniest three-named guys I know” in response to the official tweet.

Schwarz himself also said “You are and will always remain an absolute legend, Roger.” in response to Smith’s post about leaving the role.

At this time, Sega have not announced a replacement for the role of Sonic in future games.

In November last year, Yakuza series producer Daisuke Sato said that he would love to work on a Sonic the Hedgehog game, saying “When you hear Sega, you think Sonic”