Sega files trademarks for Sega NFT

Sega has trademarked what appear to be multiple NFT projects relating to the developer and its games.

Two trademarks have been found, one for “Sega NFT” and another for “Sega Classics NFT Collection,” with both of these filed on December 28 last year and made public today (January 14).

Both of the trademark filings and logos come from the same site that published trademarks for Sonic Frontiers before the name was officially announced as the next title in the series.

These NFT trademarks follow the announcement from Sega in April of last year that it would be teaming up with double jump .tokyo to “start selling NFT digital contents that utilise blockchain technology”.

Earlier this year, though, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said that the developer would listen to community feedback before going fully ahead with NFTs.

“In terms of NFTs, we would like to try out various experiments, and we have already started many different studies and considerations, but nothing is decided at this point regarding P2E [Play-to-earn],” Satomi said. “There have been many announcements about this already overseas but there are users who show negative reactions at this point.”

“We need to carefully assess many things such as how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can introduce this within the Japanese regulation, what will be accepted and what will not be by the users,” the CEO added. “Then, we will consider this further if this leads to our mission ‘Constantly Creating, Forever Captivating’, but if it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed.”

Exactly what shape or form these NFTs will take, or if they’ll even get past the trademark stage, remains to be seen. The inclusion of the “Sega Classics NFT Collection” suggests that the company is considering using all of its games and characters for the project.

In other news, Sega recently announced it has opened a new studio in Sapporo, Japan, due to the “demand for game content”.