Sega is reportedly rebooting ‘Crazy Taxi’ and ‘Jet Set Radio’

A new report suggests that Sega is in the early stages of developing big-budget reboots of its Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio franchises.

This was revealed by Bloomberg earlier today (April 19), who spoke to people close to Sega’s plans. Both reboots would be a part of the company’s “Super Game” project – which Sega said is going “beyond the traditional framework of games” and may include blockchain technology – and aim to emulate Epic Games’ evolving title Fortnite.

The Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio games are planned to be built around recurring revenue sources and emulate the constantly evolving free-to-play model of games, with the Crazy Taxi reboot in development for around a year and set to release in the next two to three years.

According to the report, Sega has plans for four “Super Games” in total, with the project being overseen by the company’s video game unit boss Shuji Utsumi, who previously worked at PlayStation.

In a 2020-21 fiscal year report, Sega said it plans for its European studio to release a first-person shooter “Super Game” during “the next fiscal year”. The same report described the “Super Game” as “not only a mere game, but also services, including various communities that are produced within the game.”

Crazy Taxi started out as an arcade and Sega Dreamcast in the late ‘90s, with Jet Set Radio also releasing on the Dreamcast in the year 2000. Both of these franchises have been mostly dormant in recent years, although Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – which is set to release this year – looks like a spiritual sequel to Sega’s Jet Set Radio.

In other news, Sega’s Sonic Origins retro collection has been rated in Korea, spurring speculation that a release date could be announced soon.