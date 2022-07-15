Sega is working to fix ‘Sonic Origins’

Sega is taking feedback for the Sonic Origins collection on board and working to fix the reported issues with the game.

This comes from a Tweet by Sonic The Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski (spotted by VGC) in a response to a fan stating that they’re still waiting for a patch for the bugs present.

The post reads: “Hey! Thanks for the patience! The team’s been listening and is working on fixing a variety of issues right now. We’ll make sure to get some more official messaging out once we have more info for everyone.”

Hey! Thanks for the patience! The team's been listening and is working on fixing a variety of issues right now. We'll make sure to get some more official messaging out once we have more info for everyone. 🙂 — Katie – MiniKitty (@KatieChrz) July 14, 2022

Fans and even developers have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the product. Simon ‘Stealth’ Thomley, who founded Headcannon (a co-developer who worked on the project) wrote up a thread on Twitter about his thoughts on the collection: “This is frustrating. I won’t lie and say that there weren’t issues in what we gave to Sega, but what is in Origins is also not what we turned in.”

Thomley continued to state that “every one of us is very unhappy about the state of Origins and even the Sonic 3 component.”

Modder Xanman, who has been working on fixes for the PC version of the game, went as far as to describe Sonic Origins as being “absolute shit.” Xanman said that in regards to the modding process, “We’ve fixed enough where the game is a bit more serviceable but really, especially without scripts, there’s not a whole lot we can “fix” without just redoing sprites lmao.” Xanman ended by stating “screw this game.”

Additionally, Sega went ahead and removed digital versions for Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD (all of the games included in the collection) prior to its launch.

