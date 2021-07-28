Sega Mega Drive and Master System themed ‘Picross’ is coming to Switch

Nintendo is releasing an official Sega system focused version of Picross next month, which will cost £8.99.

Picross is a puzzle game developed by Jupiter. They have partnered with Sega to bring characters from the Master System and Mega Drive into a special version of the game, Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition. This will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 5th.

Picross involves filling in a small grid by using numbers around each of the borders. By completing these puzzles, an image will eventually be formed. The Sega version will reveal characters from classic games such as Sonic The Hedgehog and Phantasy Star.

In total, the game will have 480 puzzles, with 300 of those being for Picross and Mega Picross, 150 for clip Picross, and 30 for colour Picross.

There will be 59 titles featured from the Sega systems, with the full list here:

Action Fighter

After Burner

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Altered Beast

Arrow Flash

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Dynamite Headdy

Enduro Racer

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fantasy Zone

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Kid Chameleon

Kung Fu Kid

Light Crusader

Out Run

Phantasy Star

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Puyo Puyo

Puzzle & Action:Ichidant-R

Puzzle & Action:Tant-R

Quartet

Record of the Bahamut War

Rent A Hero

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog CD

Space Harrier

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

Turbo Out Run

