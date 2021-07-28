Sega Mega Drive and Master System themed ‘Picross’ is coming to Switch

Nintendo is releasing an official Sega system focused version of Picross next month, which will cost £8.99.
Picross is a puzzle game developed by Jupiter. They have partnered with Sega to bring characters from the Master System and Mega Drive into a special version of the game, Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition. This will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 5th.
Picross involves filling in a small grid by using numbers around each of the borders. By completing these puzzles, an image will eventually be formed. The Sega version will reveal characters from classic games such as Sonic The Hedgehog and Phantasy Star.
In total, the game will have 480 puzzles, with 300 of those being for Picross and Mega Picross, 150 for clip Picross, and 30 for colour Picross.
There will be 59 titles featured from the Sega systems, with the full list here:
- Action Fighter
- After Burner
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Altered Beast
- Arrow Flash
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Dynamite Headdy
- Enduro Racer
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fantasy Zone
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Kid Chameleon
- Kung Fu Kid
- Light Crusader
- Out Run
- Phantasy Star
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Puyo Puyo
- Puzzle & Action:Ichidant-R
- Puzzle & Action:Tant-R
- Quartet
- Record of the Bahamut War
- Rent A Hero
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Sonic the Hedgehog CD
- Space Harrier
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Turbo Out Run
