Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games

Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.

The console was first announced back in June. It will feature ports of classic Mega Drive games alongside previously unreleased titles (Devi & Pii and Star Mobile) Sega CD titles and new ports (Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier 1 + 2, Spatter, Super Locomotive, and Vs. Puyo Puyo Sun.)

Welcome To The Next Level! MEGA happy to confirm Mega Drive Mini 2 (Europe) arrives on October 27th, same day as Genesis Mini 2 (NA)! Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 #MegaDriveMini2 pic.twitter.com/bBuFCWO8Nm — SEGA (@SEGA) August 19, 2022

The complete list of games is as follows:

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Devi & Pii

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fantasy Zone

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Space Harrier

Space Harrier 2

Splatter

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Locomotive

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD version)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD version)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The Ninja Warriors

Vs. Puyo Puyo Sun

Sega released the first Mega Drive Mini back in 2019 which featured 42 titles.

Pre-order information about the Mega Drive Mini 2 is yet to be confirmed, however a Sega representative recently told Polygon that the console’s availability in the West will be one-tenth of the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2’s run in Japan, owing to the global semiconductor shortage.

