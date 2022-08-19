NewsGaming News

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games

'Streets Of Rage 3', 'The Revenge Of Shinobi' and 'Ecco The Dolphin' will all feature

By Ali Shutler
Sega's Mega Drive Mini 2. Credit: Sega

Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.

The console was first announced back in June. It will feature ports of classic Mega Drive games alongside previously unreleased titles (Devi & Pii and Star Mobile) Sega CD titles and new ports (Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier 1 + 2, Spatter, Super Locomotive, and Vs. Puyo Puyo Sun.)

The complete list of games is as follows:

  • After Burner 2
  • Alien Soldier
  • Atomic Runner
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • ClayFighter
  • Crusader of Centy
  • Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
  • Devi & Pii
  • Earthworm Jim 2
  • Elemental Master
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe 2
  • Granada
  • Hellfire
  • Herzog Zwei
  • Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
  • Midnight Resistance
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Phantasy Star 2
  • Populous
  • Rainbow Islands Extra
  • Ranger-X
  • Ristar
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force 2
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Space Harrier
  • Space Harrier 2
  • Splatter
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Star Mobile
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Locomotive
  • Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers
  • The Ooze
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • Truxton
  • VectorMan 2
  • Viewpoint
  • Virtua Racing
  • Warsong
  • Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD version)
  • Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD version)
  • Final Fight CD
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls
  • Night Striker
  • Night Trap
  • Robo Aleste
  • Sewer Shark
  • Shining Force CD
  • Silpheed
  • Sonic The Hedgehog CD
  • The Ninja Warriors
  • Vs. Puyo Puyo Sun

Sega released the first Mega Drive Mini back in 2019 which featured 42 titles.

Pre-order information about the Mega Drive Mini 2 is yet to be confirmed, however a Sega representative recently told Polygon that the console’s availability in the West will be one-tenth of the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2’s run in Japan, owing to the global semiconductor shortage.

