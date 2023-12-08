Sega reveals new ‘Jet Set Radio’ and ‘Crazy Taxi’ games are in the works

During The Game Awards 2023, Sega announced five new titles including a new Jet Set Radio game and a new Crazy Taxi game.

During the show, Sega revealed that new instalments of Jet Set Radio, Streets Of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi are all in development.

“In recent years, Sonic the Hedgehog has forged new paths for Sega, bringing the franchise to life and reaching new audiences in ways we had only dreamed of in the past,” chief executive officer (CEO) of Sega America, Shuji Utsumi said in a press release.

“Building off that success, we are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe,” he continued.

According to Utsumi, the announcement is “just the start of our initiative”.

“First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look towards our future with anticipation as we release these projects in the coming years,” Utsumi stated.

While none of the games currently have confirmed release dates, Sega has stated that the games are in “different stages of development and will release over the next several years”.

In April of last year, a report from Bloomberg suggested that both Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio were in the process of receiving new installments, with each game part of a project that Sega described as a “super game”.

The same report described the “Super Game” as being “not only a mere game but also services, including various communities that are produced within the game”.

