During the Sonic Central live stream, SEGA revealed Sonic Colors Ultimate, as well as a mystery Sonic game, by series guardians Sonic Team, set for a 2022 release.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, brand new gameplay footage debuted for the upcoming title, Sonic Colors Ultimate.

The game, which is set to launch September 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store, is a fully remastered version of 2010 title, Sonic Colours, and will also include brand new features. Roger Craig Smith, the voiceover artist best known as the voice of Sonic, is returning to the role, and will also be voicing the character in a tie-in animation called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps.

At the end of the stream, Takashi Iizuka, creative officer on Sonic the Hedgehog, announced one more thing for fans.

A new game from developer Sonic Team was revealed to be in development with a set release date of 2022. SEGA supplied a short teaser trailer featuring Sonic, but no further information was revealed. This is the most exciting news from the show, with the team’s last Sonic game being the 2017 title Sonic Forces.

The stream is full of other Sonic information, revealing that the character will be popping up in Two Point Hospital, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Videogame and even Lost Judgment, which is adding a fully playable version of the obscure 90s fighting game Sonic The Fighters.