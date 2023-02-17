Sega set to give all salaried employees a 30 per cent raise

Sega has confirmed it will be raising the salaries of all its employees by an average of 30 per cent.

READ MORE: The AAA games industry is doomed

Effective from July 1, 2023, Sega “plans to increase the monthly salary of existing employees by approximately 30 per cent.” The company will do this by raising the base salary as well as adjusting bonus rates. According to a press release, the result of this raise will see the initial salary for university graduates increase from 222,000 yen (£1377) a week to 300,000 yen (£1861).

Sega has said it is revising its compensation system to “invest in human resources” and by increasing pay, the studio will “further stabilise employee income and create a more comfortable working environment, as well as further strengthen its global competitiveness.”

Advertisement

“We are working to reform our various personnel systems so that employees can maximise their respective potential in a comfortable working environment,” said a statement from Sega.

“We will continue to invest in human resource education, including not only the development of a compensation system that treats employees according to their roles and contributions, but also the expansion of measures to support working styles for each and every employee to live their own lives.”

“We will continue our efforts to realise a system that allows our employees to grow while realising diverse work styles, and to provide further experiences that move the heart globally,” Sega added.

Earlier this month, Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida reportedly called for companies to pay workers more money due to the inflation. Nintendo responded by offering a ten per cent increase to all salaried employees in Japan.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto said fans can “look forward” to more 2D Sonic The Hedgehog games, despite the “open-zone” format of Sonic Frontiers heralded as the “future” of the franchise.

In other news, Cocaine Bear arrives in cinemas next week but fans can play the Pac-Man-inspired video game companion right now.