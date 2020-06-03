Sega’s ‘A Total War Saga: Troy’ will be free at launch in August

Sega has announced that A Total War Saga: Troy, the latest instalment in its long-running Total War series, will be free for the first 24 hours when it launches in August.

The game will be released on August 13, exclusive on the Epic Games Store, and players will able to claim and download for free during the first 24 hours, and can keep the game forever. A Total War Saga: Troy will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a year, before launching on Steam and other digital PC storefronts in August 2021.

A Total War Saga: Troy takes place during the Trojan War in Asia Minor, and players will be able to recruit historic figures of the time such as Achilles and Hector. Players will be able to control both sides of the war in large-scale campaigns.

A new cinematic trailer was released that gives players a taste of the story that will unfold. Watch it below.

A blog post by Sega acknowledged that “some won’t like the Epic Game Store exclusivity [but] feel like this is a great opportunity in a lot of ways”. They also stated that they “have no plans for future games to be Epic exclusives”.

The post also goes on to explain the reasoning behind the 24-hour window in which players are able to download the game for free, saying that Epic Games are “paying for our players to have our latest release free on day one” and see it as “relatively risk-free, as the game’s available for free when claimed in the first 24 hours”.

This isn’t the first exclusive Epic Games have managed to secure as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was announced to be coming to Epic Games and not Steam when it releases later this year.