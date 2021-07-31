‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ speedrunner beats game blindfolded

A Twitch streamer has managed to complete the entirety of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded.

As spotted by Eurogamer, speedrunner Mitchriz beat Sekiro‘s Shura ending with a total playtime of four hours, 35 minutes and 13 seconds all while wearing a blindfold.

As the FromSoftware game has audio cues for enemy attacks, the speedrunner was able to predict the incoming attacks as well as know when to parry, dodge and use his abilities, making this completion even more impressive.

The moment Mitchriz completed the game was captured on his Twitch stream, showing how he was able to beat Sekiro’s final boss fight:

You can view the Twitch clip below:

“We did it,” Mitchriz said. “We did it, we did it. Holy moly. Four and a half hours… that’s actually fast.”

The twitch streamer and speedrunner also managed to beat some of the Sekiro’s hardest bosses wearing the blindfold, including the Guardian Ape who seemed to deliver quite the challenge after Mitchcriz initially made the mistake of reacting a bit too slowly.

Mitchriz has been preparing for the blindfolded speedrun for over a month and still plans on improving his new record with his next speedrun.

