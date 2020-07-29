‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ will receive a new content later this year

FromSoftware has announced that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be receiving a new update later this year, bundled with new content.

The update is expected to release on October 29 for all platforms and will bring new challenges and cosmetic items.

Reflections and Gauntlets of Strength are the main features to be added to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Reflections of Strength will allow players to jump into rematches against any previously defeated boss. These battles will also act as training towards Gauntlets of Strength, additional single-life challenges that will test the player’s skills.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s update will also include a new gameplay feature called Remnants, which adds the ability to record 30 seconds of gameplay to showcase an epic takedown or warn of dangers ahead.

Similar to the message mechanic in the Dark Souls series, Remnants can also include text messages and uploaded online. Other players who view Remnants can choose to rate to recording, gifting the owner some health recovery in return.

Three new cosmetic items will also be available in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Two of the costumes can be obtained through completing Gauntlets of Strength and the third is rewarded after completing the game once.

