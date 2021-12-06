Senior PlayStation executive fired after paedophilia allegations

Content warning: this story involves mentions of alleged paedophilia

George Cacioppo, a senior vice president at PlayStation, has been fired by Sony after allegations of paedophilia emerged.

Cacioppo was allegedly recorded in a video trying to arrange sex with someone posing as a 15-year old boy.

According to the YouTube channel ‘People v. Preds’, the PlayStation executive used the Grindr app to organise meeting a decoy – who he believed to be 15 years old – for sex. While talking to the decoy, Cacioppo used the alias “Jeff”.

In chat logs provided by People v. Preds, Cacioppo appears to continue discussing sexual content – and making plans to meet the decoy – despite several messages that clarify the individual is 15.

In the video that allegedly features Cacioppo, he appears to wait outside of his home to meet the person he was talking to, before returning indoors once it becomes clear that it was a decoy.

Since the video was published on December 3, Sony has fired Cacioppo from his job at PlayStation and provided the following statement to Cnet:

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment.”

Cacioppo was the senior vice president of engineering at PlayStation for eight years.

Speaking to Kotaku, a representative for People v. Preds said that while “the police department doesn’t work with ‘cyber groups’ like us”, they clarified that “evidence has been turned into the authorities”.

It’s unclear whether local authorities will take action on the information provided by People vs Preds.