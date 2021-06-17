‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2’ gets a new behind-the-scenes video

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Ninja Theory has shared details on the process behind the upcoming game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

In the latest video, Tameem Antoniades – ‘Chief Creative Ninja’ at Ninja Theory – dives deep into the work going on behind the scenes for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Antoniades shares that Team Ninja wants it to be “extra real and brutal” talking about the in-game combat. To do so, lead actress Melina Juergens has been training for the last two years and Team Ninja has shared that “all of our animators have undergone combat training”.

According to the video above, significant work has ensured that the game includes a high-quality setting. Art and audio teams have been sent out to Iceland – where the game will be based – to conduct photography, research and more to ensure that artists can recreate the environment properly.

Team Ninja has also created real costumes, scanned them in, and collaborated with Epic Games “to bring you the next generation of digital characters”.

The game will be released on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs.

The official reveals trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was revealed at The Game Awards in December 2019 and gave a small glimpse into the work going into upgrading the visuals.

The first game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, was released in 2017 and followed Pict warrior Senua as she tried to rescue the soul of her dead lover. The game was praised for raising awareness on psychosis.

