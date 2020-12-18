Play as Sephiroth in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ today by defeating him

Nintendo has revealed the date that Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth will arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

During a recent presentation, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai announced that the fan favourite character will be available in the game next Tuesday, December 22. However, players can get early access to the character by completing the Sephiroth Challenge.

The limited-time challenge is available to users have pre-ordered the Sephiroth DLC – either individually or as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2 – and pits them against a Boss version of the FFVII villain. After Sephiroth is defeated, he will be unlocked and available to play immediately.

During the presentation, Sakurai went into detail about the upcoming characters’s move set. Sephiroth’s moves include the Supernova finisher, where he summons a meteor that causes a huge explosion and launches all enemies into the air. Supernova can also cause other status effects to other players, such as a flower sprout, reversed controls and stun.

Check out the presentation below.

Sephiroth’s arrival in the game will also be accompanied by a new stage – Northern Cave – and the inclusion of nine songs from Final Fantasy VII and its film sequel, Advent Children. They include a new arrangement of ‘Opening – Bombing Mission’, the Advent Children version of ‘Those Who Fight’ and the iconic ‘Main Theme of Final Fantasy VII’.

Sephiroth is the latest character to join the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, following Arms’ Min Min and Minecraft’s Steve and Alex. Three more fighters are set to join the game in the future, although Nintendo has yet to reveal any details.

Nintendo previously announced that five of its classic games will available on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscription service. These games such as Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble, Nightshade and The Ignition Factor are set to join the service today (December 18).