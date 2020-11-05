‘League of Legends’: Seraphine is getting a position change

League of Legends’ newest champion Seraphine is getting a position change less than a week after her release.

Riot Games frequently tweaks the stats of all its League of Legends champions, playing with the meta to ensure the game never gets stale. It’s a common part of the game that players are well used to by now, though it is unusual for a champion to be changed immediately after release like this.

There are no serious issues with Seraphine, however. There’s no exploit which makes her particularly vulnerable, no attack which makes her OP, and no glitches. Instead, she is being employed mainly as a Support, when Riot Games sees her “primary position” as a Mid Laner.

Advertisement

To push players to use her in this position change, Seraphine’s Beat Drop has been buffed against minions but debuffed against fellow champions. Her Mana Regeneration has also been buffed.

These changes don’t necessarily stop Seraphine from playing the Support position. They just make her a much more viable Mid Laner. Hopefully, this is an update that works for everyone.

Seraphine had a long and drawn out reveal, one which tied into League’s semi-fictional band K/DA and an ad campaign which drew criticism for its mental health theme. This all led to her Champion Spotlight being the most disliked in League history. Riot will have wanted her to hit the ground running, but have had to immediately retool her instead.

The patch goes live next Wednesday (November 11).