‘Serious Sam 4’ to launch on PC and Stadia in August

Developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital have announced that Serious Sam 4 will be released this August for the PC and Google Stadia.

However, players holding out for a release on consoles, such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will have to wait a little longer due to exclusivity to the Google Stadia. “The game is still coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 after its period of exclusivity is over with Stadia,” a rep for Devolver Digital told Kotaku, noting that Serious Sam 4 will only arrive for the consoles in 2021.

In addition to the August release announcement, Devolver Digital has also unveiled a brand-new trailer for the series, alongside a slew of teasers showcasing the game’s weapons, enemies, music and new Legion System.

Watch the trailer here.

The Legion System was developed specifically for Serious Sam 4 and will allow “hundreds of thousands” of enemies to be displayed on the screen at one time, according to graphics engineer Dean Sekulić.

“We have some levels that we’ll actually be able to populate with this many enemies. We were really pleasantly surprised with how fast it can run, because originally we were hoping for like 10,000 enemies, and now we’ve hit an order of magnitude more.”

Watch a preview of the Legion System below.

Serious Sam 4 is the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Serious Sam 3: BFE, which was ported to virtual reality systems in 2017. Between the two Serious Sam games, Croteam released a puzzle game in 2014 called The Talos Principle.

