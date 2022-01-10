‘Serious Sam: Siberian Madness’ standalone expansion coming later this month

Timelock Studios and Croteam have teamed up to release a standalone expansion for Serious Sam 4 which will be available this month.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem will release on January 25. The standalone expansion will be available on Steam and takes “Serious” Sam Stone to the arctic tundras of Russia.

More details were provided in a press release. “Make your way through the vast Russian landscapes in five massive new missions set along Arctic coastlines, desolate forests, abandoned villages, and a chilling ghost town. A new set of dangerous foes and bosses join the Horde including some of the most advanced and intimidating creatures the hallowed FPS series has ever seen. Lock and load new weapons like the experimental crossbow or jump into vehicles from snowmobiles to towering mechs.”

Timelock Studio began as a long-term modding team working to create the expansion, but Croteam assisted the group in turning the project into an official release.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is available to preorder on Steam now. Those who own Serious Sam 4 will be able to apply a discount to their purchase of the expansion.

The trailer shows several new locations, including new and returning weapons. The trailer also confirms the return of many classic enemies, including the headless exploders and their characteristic scream.

Siberian Madness was originally teased by a cryptic tweet from Devolver Digital, Croteam’s publisher. It said, “What if a new Serious Sam game was being announced next week and released this month?” This appears to be the game they were referring to.

