Seth Rogen has some harsh words for the “iconic” ‘Donkey Kong Rap’

Seth Rogen has shared a clip of him reacting to the “iconic” ‘Donkey Kong Rap’, labelling it one of the “worst rap songs of all time”.

Rogen, who voices Donkey Kong in next month’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was filmed reacting to the song in a clip promoting the movie.

“In the history of video game soundtracks, one song towers above all,” said Rogen, referring to the ‘DK Rap’ — the theme song to Nintendo 64 game Donkey Kong 64.

Rogen revealed that in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the song plays as his character is introduced.

However, the actor admitted that the track is “objectively one of the worst rap songs of all time” — though a brief singalong revealed that he knows the words.

Rogen also acknowledged that Diddy Kong’s dance is “actually kind of sick,” and said the ‘DK Rap”s crescendo was “actually good”.

“An iconic song, an iconic dance, an iconic crew, an iconic moment in time,” concluded Rogen. “Ten out of ten bananas.”

You can watch the original ‘DK Rap’ below.

Grant Kirkhope, who composed the ‘DK Rap’, responded to Rogen’s video yesterday (March 31), taking to Twitter to thank the actor.

“If you’d told me in ‘97, when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie [I] would’ve burst with excitement,” said Kirkhope.

If you’d told me in ‘97, when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie I’d would’ve burst with excitement! Long live the DK Rap! @Sethrogen https://t.co/CtrTr2eb8Z — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) March 30, 2023

In 2021, Kirkhope apologised for subjecting fans to “that bloody awful rap“.

The same year, Kirkhope sat down with NME to discuss his legacy as a composer, which boasts credits on the likes of GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, and more recently Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

