Seven EA games are headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year

EA has announced that it will bring seven of its games to the Nintendo Switch over the next 12 months.

During its EA Play Live 2020 event earlier today (June 19), the company revealed the additional support for the handheld system. Two of the seven upcoming Switch games are a port of multiplayer FPS Apex Legends, which is set to launch its fifth season next week, and the remaster of Burnout Paradise.

The Switch version of Burnout Paradise Remastered will launch later today, with the port of Apex Legends scheduled to be released sometime this fall. The five other titles headed to the console will be revealed in the coming months.

“It’s all about giving you the freedom to play what you want, where you want and with who you want. It’s about playing together,” Adam Freeman, community manager at EA, said during the livestream.

Watch the announcement below, starting from the 15:00 mark.

Besides the additional support for the Nintendo Switch, EA has also released a handful of popular titles on Steam for the first time. They include The Sims 4 and all its DLCs, Titanfall 2 and Need For Speed: Most Wanted, among other games.

During the EA Play Live event, the publisher also revealed three brand-new EA Original games: Rocket Arena, a 3v3 third-person hero shooter; It Takes Two, a co-op action adventure game; Lost In Random, an adventure game that features a Tim Burton-esque art style.

The digital event also debuted gameplay footage from the upcoming Star Wars Squadrons, as well as the announcement of a new instalment in the beloved skateboarding series, Skate.