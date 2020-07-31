Shadow Company faction confirmed for ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ season 5

When season five of Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare launch next week, it will bring with it some of the popular battle royale’s biggest changes since launch, including a brand new faction called Shadow Company.

Activision introduced the upcoming faction in a new teaser trailer that also confirmed the new season’s start date: August 5. Longtime fans of the franchise will recall Shadow Company as a mercenary group led by the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s nefarious General Shepherd. While Shepherd is nowhere to be seen in the Warzone Season 5 trailer, fans are introduced to three new Shadow Company operators.

A new post on Activision’s Modern Warfare blog details the rise of Shadow Company, and gives players more information on the three new operators. “Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly,” details Activision.

Highly skilled with a diverse range of formal military expertise, the Shadow Company consists of Rozlin “Roze” Helms (formerly of the Jackals mercenary group), Velikan, and Marcus “Lerch” Ortega, the Company’s leader.

Check out the trailer below.

Season 5 will reportedly reveal this year’s premium Call Of Duty game, Black Ops Cold War. The game was leaked by a Doritos ad campaign, with a promo period set for October. Season 5 will also include a loot-filled train that circles the map.