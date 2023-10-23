‘Shadow Of The Colossus’ soundtrack comes to Spotify after 17 years

A scattering of video game soundtracks have been added to Spotify by Sony, including Gravity Rush, Shadow Of The Colossus, Soul Sacrifice and more.

The SIE Sound Team account on Spotify is the one-stop shop for the soundtracks to a selection of the most acclaimed games on PlayStation, such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls, The Last Guardian and more.

With this recently released lot, fans will be able to listen to the soundtracks to Echochrome, Fantavision, Freedom Wars, Gravity Rush, Patchwork Heroes, PoPoLoCrois, popolocrois: a new departure, PoPoRoGue, Shadow Of The Colossus, Soul Sacrifice, What Did I Do To Deserve This, My Lord!? 1 & 2, White Knight Chronicles, White Knight Chronicles 2 and Wild Arms (as pointed out by X user AniPlaylist).

At the time of writing, these have not appeared on any other streaming services like Apple Music, so it might be a matter of time before the aforementioned soundtracks become available elsewhere.

For fans of Shadow Of The Colossus, it is a boon that they no longer have to rely on YouTube to listen to the soundtrack, which is one of the highlights of the reflective experience of playing the game.

In Jack Richardson’s exploration of Team Ico’s original action adventure for NME‘s Remastered column, he argued that the emptiness and minimalism of the game’s direction is specifically haunting in a way that is unique to the medium.

“Games have two stories: the one that takes place in the game and the story of us playing it. There’s certainly an artistry behind combining these two as closely as possible, but it’s not a necessary goal,” he said.

“When we play Colossus, we’re constantly challenged to interpret what’s going on as we do it. We’re pushed away even as we’re drawn in. Wander doesn’t need to gain new abilities, because the one growing isn’t him but us.”

In other gaming news, veteran game designer Raph Koster claimed that the majority of developers don’t like using artificial intelligence in game development, but the process is too expensive without it.