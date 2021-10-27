‘Shadow Warrior 3’ gets pushed back to 2022 with new trailer

Shadow Warrior 3 has been delayed, with a new release date aiming for early 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Devolver Digital announced that Shadow Warrior 3 “needs a bit more time to sharpen its blades”, resulting in the game being delayed until “early next year”.

To compensate for the delay, a new trailer – which also goes into a little more detail – has been posted. The trailer mentions that the exact date for Shadow Warrior 3‘s new release will be “announced soon”, and mentions developer Flying Wild Hog will have “a ton more to show” soon.

Shadow Warrior 3 needs a bit more time to sharpen its blades so developer Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital are sliding it into early next year! Please enjoy the Official 2022 Delay Announcement Trailer – more release date news soon… pic.twitter.com/NESW3RTibg — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 26, 2021

Shadow Warrior 3 was revealed in 2020 and was originally planned to release this year. The Steam page for the upcoming game shares the following on what it’s about:

“Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.”

Shortly after announcing the title, Devolver shared a 17-minute playthrough of Shadow Warrior 3 that followed Lo Wang through a mission called “Way To Motoko”.

Within the playthrough, fans got a look at several new weapons and items, including a new grappling hook that can be used to dash around the environment.

