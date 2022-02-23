‘Shadow Warrior 3’ is coming to PlayStation Now at launch

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on subscription service PlayStation Now from next week, Devolver Digital has announced.

Originally due out 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was delayed to sometime in 2022, eventually receiving a release date of March 1. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the game will also be available on PlayStation Now to all subscribers on launch day. The release date was confirmed earlier this month, along with details on the voice cast.

The cast included Mike Moh as Lo Wang, Andromeda Dunker as Motoko, and SungWon Cho as Zilla. Additionally, Alex Dobrenko also returns to voice Hoji. Not only was the voice cast revealed, but it was announced that those who pre-order the game on console will also receive the first time games, Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2, for free. There is also a pre-order bonus of the Koromodako Katana, “a weapon so great they gave it eight legs.”

Over on the PlayStation Blog, developer Flying Wild Hog provided some more details on Shadow Warrior 3, and also showed off some new gameplay. The gameplay trailer offers an extended look at the game and what is probably best described as zany antics you can get up to.

The blog post also shows a couple of shorter trailers, focussing on how you can mix up your gameplay between guns and katanas on the fly, and the various executions you can pull off which grant you gore weapons. Taking down certain enemies in particular ways nets you weapons you can use for a limited time. There’s also a trailer showing off the “mandatory grappling hook,” showing how you can use the tool to get around, and the ways you can use it in combat.

