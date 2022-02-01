‘Shadow Warrior 3’ release date and voice cast announced

Shadow Warrior 3 has had its voice cast and imminent release date announced, as developer Flying Wild Hog finishes the game.

After a delay into this year, Shadow Warrior 3 will release on March 1 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Devolver Digital has released a new trailer to celebrate the announcement, which can be watched below.

The voice cast has also been announced for the game, with Mike Moh playing Lo Wang, Andromeda Dunker playing Motoko, and SungWon Cho playing Zilla. Alex Dobrenko is also returning to voice Hoji as well.

Advertisement

Those who pre-order the game will also get the exclusive Koromodako Katana, “a weapon so great they gave it eight legs,” and console owners who pre-order will receive Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2 for free.

In typical Devolver Digital fashion, the trailer is a fourth wall breaking look at video game marketing, which also doesn’t fail to mention the intense gore and environmental kills present in the game.

17-minutes of gameplay footage has already been released, so excited players can get a taste of what Shadow Warrior 3 has to offer. According to the press release, Shadow Warrior 3 “finds Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embarking on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison.

“Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to tear down the encroaching Shadowlands.”

Advertisement

In other news, five titles have been registered regarding more The Dark Pictures Anthology episodes, with no date yet announced for season two.