‘Shadowrun Trilogy’ available for free on GOG this weekend

The Shadowrun trilogy of games are free until Monday (June 28) as part of the GOG Summer sale.

The Shadowrun games are turn-based RPGs set in the tabletop Shadowrun universe. Set in cyberpunk dystopias with a fantasy twist, the namesake comes from a ‘shadowrun’ which is an act of data theft at rival corporations.

The trilogy includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong. Developed by Harebrained Schemes, the trilogy also includes extra content like an anthology pdf and some soundtracks.

The trilogy page reads: “The year is 2054. Magic has returned to the world, awakening powerful creatures of myth and legend. Technology merges with flesh and consciousness. Elves, trolls, orks and dwarves walk among us, while ruthless corporations bleed the world dry.”

“You are a shadowrunner – a mercenary living on the fringes of society, in the shadows of massive corporate arcologies, surviving day-by-day on skill and instinct alone. When the powerful or the desperate need a job done, you get it done… by any means necessary.”

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut is the extended version of a standalone release for Shadowrun, and this version includes five extra missions, alternate endings, new music and a revamped UI.

Meanwhile Shadowrun: Hong Kong originally released in 2015, and it features a level editor that allows players to create and share campaigns, along with a new original story.

Remember, as of June 28 at 12pm, you won’t be able to download the Shadowrun trilogy for free on GOG, so act fast if you want them on PC.

