Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One developers Frogwares has released an exclusive gameplay video for the upcoming game.

Billed as a “story-driven detective thriller” on the Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Steam page, the game explores the famous detective’s origin story as he investigates his mother’s mysterious death.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One takes place in a wide open world, with decision-making elements and multiple investigation mechanics. Combat has also been introduced, and features heavily in the gameplay video.

The video also highlights a young Sherlock switching disguises and attempting some problem-solving. The main quest follows his journey to find his mother’s killer, but Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will offer over 30 side quests that can be explored at the player’s discretion.

Frogwares announced the game little over a year ago, promising fans a prequel to their long-running Sherlock Holmes franchise. It appears to build on the more combat-heavy elements raised in 2016’s The Devil’s Daughter.

“What we want to do with Chapter One is that we want to explore this other side of the character, and how he became the great detective that we know,” Frogwares producer and community manager Sergey Oganesyan said.

“Our version of Sherlock is not a traditional character. He has this raw talent [for discovering the truth] that’s sort of untamed. He’s more arrogant, and much more volatile in this game compared to [other] versions.”

Oganesyan added that Holmes will experience things in the game that will have a deep impact on his character and his future. “Our goal is to show the events that will shape Sherlock as a great detective,” he said.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is due for release this year on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and will also be coming to PC by way of GOG, Steam, and Epic Games.