‘Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One’ releases in November but comes later on last-gen

Frogwares has announced the release date for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, which also confirms an affordable price point.

The prequel to the developer’s detective series that puts players in the shoes of Baker Street’s most famous sleuth will be releasing on November 16 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, PS4 and Xbox One versions will be coming at a later date, yet to be confirmed.

The pricing has also been confirmed for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, which is more affordable than the current trend for increased prices for the new console generation.

Advertisement

Players can buy the standard game for USD$44.99 / £39.99, although there is also a deluxe edition priced at USD$59.99 / £49.99.

The deluxe edition will include a season pass that includes new quests, including ‘Saints & Sinners’, which is available at launch, while future questlines include a link to Mycroft Holmes, while another pitches Holmes against a mysterious shadow figure known as M, and more to be announced.

Whichever version players go with, pre-ordering Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will also come with the Victorian Starter Pack, featuring a special quest titled ‘The Lead Zeppelin’, unique Consulting Detective and The Victorian Vampire in-game outfits, 500 Manghirs (the in-game currency for the game’s setting of Cordona Island), as well as a free digital copy of Sherlock Holmes Crimes and Punishments on the same platform.

Fans who can’t wait to play as a young Holmes can also check out a new deep-dive gameplay video that gives a taste of the opening quest and look at both the investigation and combat mechanics.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, British computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair, creator of the ZX Spectrum and Sinclair C5, has died at the age of 81 following a long illness.