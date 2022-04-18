‘Shin Megami Tensei 5’ sells 1million copies worldwide

Nintendo Switch exclusive Shin Megami Tensei 5 has sold over 1million copies worldwide according to developer Atlus.

The official Atlus West Twitter account shared the milestone earlier today (April 18) alongside some original art from the game’s character designer Masayuki Doi.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 was released worldwide on Nintendo Switch in November 2021, making it the first game in the series to launch simultaneously across the globe.

Shin Megami Tensei V has sold 1 million units worldwide! ✨ Character Designer Masayuki Doi has created a special illustration to celebrate! Thank you so much for your support! #SMT5 pic.twitter.com/ZDKePUroZS — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) April 18, 2022

According to Atlus in 2015, the previous game in the series Shin Megami Tensei 4 sold over 600,000 copies worldwide, making its sequel the best selling game in the series to date. The overall sales of Shin Megami Tensei 5 have been quite fast, as Atlus announced this January that the game had sold 800,000 copies.

In NME’s full five star review of Shin Megami Tensei 5, Dom Peppiatt said: “Those possessed of a dedication to weather its sand-blasted, ruined world will uncover a treasure that’ll lodge in their minds like a revelation. This is hardcore role-playing at its most efficient, dressed up in a bleak, nihilistic story and given life by a compendium of demons that make Pokemon look amateurish. God only knows how a follow-up could top this.”

Despite the success of Shin Megami Tensei 5 the series that started off as a SMT spin-off, Persona, is currently doing better in regards to global sales. As Persona 5 Royal had sold 1.8million units as of March 2021, and action-orientated spin off Persona 5 Strikers had sold 1.3million as well.

For those wishing to listen to some Persona music on the go, the soundtracks to Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers are all currently available on Spotify.

