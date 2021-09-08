‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ has you playing as a Nahobino, “neither human nor demon”

Atlus has shared a new trailer for upcoming Nintendo Switch-exclusive RPG Shin Megami Tensei V.

The Shin Megami Tensei series is usually set in a post-apocalyptic world with a focus on recruiting demons to help the player fight in battle.

A new trailer however focuses on the protagonist who, similar to Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, takes on another form, harnessing a forbidden power to become a “blasphemous” being known as a Nahobino.

A blasphemous being, neither human nor demon. A Nahobino. Harness forbidden power and create your own destiny in Shin Megami Tensei V, available November 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/h79QcSiXxF — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 8, 2021

Described as “neither human nor demon”, the Nahobino – seen sporting long blue hair – has been seen in previous trailers, though left largely unexplained. However, the latest clip reveals more of their origins.

The protagonist, a high school student in modern-day Tokyo, wakes up in an apocalyptic wasteland called Da’at and encounters another being called Aogami. In order to survive this dangerous world populated with bloodthirsty demons, the protagonist joins with Aogami to become a Nahobino, awakening to new powers in the process.

While recruiting and negotiating with demons is still core to the series, it appears that the Nahobino also has new abilities that will come in handy while exploring Da’at and in battle.

The clip shows the protagonist able to get around by running or sliding down slopes at great speed. Demons can also be seen standing around the environments, a sign that the latest instalment may be doing away with the random encounters of past games.

Besides summoning up to three other demons in battle, the Nahobino can also fight, able to generate a blade-like weapon from their right hand. While battle animations look more dynamic than in older entries, Shin Megami Tensei V will still have turn-based battles, although using the ‘Press Turn’ system where exploiting an enemy weaknesses allows the player to perform consecutive attacks.

Shin Megami Tensei V launches on Nintendo Switch on November 12 worldwide.

