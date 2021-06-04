‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ release date, story and gameplay details leaked

New details for Shin Megami Tensei V, including its release date, have leaked via the official Japanese website.

The information appears to have been updated by mistake in advance of an official announcement. Persona Central was able to screen-capture and translate the information before the website was updated to its original state.

The release date for Shin Megami Tensei V has been revealed as November 11. While the information is for the Japanese website, a previous trailer had indicated that the RPG would be getting a simultaneous worldwide release in 2021.

The leak also revealed more story and gameplay details, which will “deliver a new demon experience like never before”.

“The main character, a high school student living an ordinary life, wanders into another world called ‘Da’ath’,” according to the translation.

“The hero fuses with a mysterious man and becomes a ‘Naobino’, a forbidden being, throwing himself into a battle between gods and demons.”

The world of Da’ath is described as a vast desert, where various gods and demons are scattered about. Demons can be as large as mountains while giant birds can be seen flying in the sky.

The player will face over 200 demons in the game, but being a Shin Megami Tensei game, they will also be able to recruit most of them.

Many of these demons will be familiar from previous instalments of the game, and will include others from the Persona series. Alongside this, several new demons, drawn by Shin Megami Tensei V character designer Masayuki Doi, will also appear.

As with past titles in the series, the leak also indicates the game will feature multiple endings.

Atlus first confirmed a new Shin Megami Tensei title for Nintendo Switch during the console’s official reveal in January 2017. It was officially given the title Shin Megami Tensei V with another teaser later that year, which confirmed an international release.

Elsewhere, former Shin Megami Tensei developers are set to announce a ‘New School RPG’. According to an official website that is counting down to an official announcement on June 10, the game is called Monark.