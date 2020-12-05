‘Pokémon Go’ players can soon pick up new Shiny version of ‘Celebi’ for free

Pokémon Go players will be able to pick up a new Shiny version of the legendary Pokémon Celebi during a week long promotion.

In a collaboration with the release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, players will be able to go on a limited-time Special Research story, allowing them the chance to encounter and capture a Shiny Celebi. The version will be available from December 14.

In a twist linking the event to the film, Jessie and James will lead the story event instead of the usual Professor Willow.

Celebi was first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver, which was released 21 years ago. The shiny version has been extremely difficult to get without cheating, though earlier this year Japanese Pokémon fans were able to get the shiny for Pokémon Sword and Shield in a similar movie promotion.

A collaboration event with Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will start on December 14! Encounter Shiny Celebi in a limited-time Special Research story, and Jessie and James return to #PokemonGO. #PokemonMoviehttps://t.co/DiLPVo8pr9 pic.twitter.com/gtfsQ9DR3n — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 3, 2020

Players will also have a chance to capture an Explorer Pikachu in the wild and in Raids. Pokémon associated with the film will have an increased chance of appearing, in various circumstances, as outlined below:

Hoothoot, Nuzleaf, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, and Durannt will appear more frequently the wild. Lickitung, Mawile, Flygon, and Rufflet will appear in Raid Battles

Igglybuff, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Bonsly, and Rufflet will appear in 5km, with lucky players having a chance to get a shiny Rufflet.

All of the details, including information about Jessie and James returning to the game, are available on the official Pokémon Go website.

Fans of the series have a lot to look forward in the near future, with The Pokémon Company recently announced that their 25th anniversary celebration will be taking place next year, unveiling a new logo, and teasing a few details for a “very special upcoming celebration.”