‘Shovel Knight’ developer’s new game beats funding goal in less than 24 hours

Yacht Club Games – the developer of Shovel Knight – newest title has already exceeded its Kickstarter goal after less than 24 hours.

The indie developers announced a new game last night (January 1) and simultaneously opened up its Kickstarter funding only for the goal to be exceeded by the next morning.

A requested total of around £230,000 has already been surpassed, and as of publication around £265,000 has been raised with 29 days left for backers to pledge.

Called Mina The Hollower, this new game aims to emulate the 8-bit aesthetic of Game Boy Colour titles like Link’s Awakening, whilst running at 60 FPS and in widescreen.

A series of stretch goals have also been announced for Mina The Hollower, now that it has reached its funding goal. Some of the tiers include a copy of the game, a CD of the soundtrack, and official pin, a design works book and even the opportunity to help design an NPC.

“The biggest risk is that Mina the Hollower may take longer than anticipated,” said the developers in a post. “We always prioritise quality, even if that means delaying a project a little until it’s ready to meet the world. If that ends up happening, do not fret. We’ve always been transparent about our development process and you’ll be in the loop every step of the way! We look forward to creating something awesome with you.”

The team behind Shovel Knight recently released a tile-puzzler spin-off called Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, and another spin-off called Shovel Knight Dig is set to release at some point as well.

There’s currently no release date for Mina the Hollower, and it appears as though the game will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, although this complete list is not final.

In other news, God Of War has been Steam Deck verified.