‘Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon’ launches soon for PS4, Switch and PC

Yacht Club Games has announced that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC next month.

Announced during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase in August, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will differ from the original Shovel Knight. It is an action-puzzle game that combines falling block puzzles with a greater focus on exploring dungeons. Players can choose from up to ten characters to find items and battle bosses, each with their own playstyle. There’s also the chance to challenge friends in fast-paced competitions.

Players must hack and slash their way through the falling blocks rather than the traditional matching shapes or colours. Also, enemies can be grouped for bonus damage via massive chain attacks.

It’s possible to equip items on the fly with players able to mix and match their loadout as and when needed.

Yacht Club promises a “bold new visual style” with Shovel Knight’s “signature storytelling and humour…on full display”. The game’s soundtrack is provided by Jake Kaufman, who previously worked on Shovel Knight, DuckTales: Remastered, and Red Faction: Guerilla.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon launches on December 13. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

