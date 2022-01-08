‘Showa American Story’ reveal trailer combines ‘NieR Automata’ and ‘Dead Rising’

Showa American Story is a new game from Chinese developer Nekcom Entertainment that envisions America as a Japanese colony, set in an apocalypse.

The description for the reveal trailer of Showa American Story describes the game as a “brand new RPG and an enthusiastic love letter to the ’80s pop culture that features a strong taste of B-Movie.”

It goes on to say that “players will play as Choko, a teenage girl miraculously revived from the dead, and embark on a journey of truth and revenge across the United States, the country under Japanese “Cultural Colonisation” long before a mysterious catastrophic incident changes the whole world drastically, while meeting different people, overcoming difficulties and trying to live a better life in this long post-apocalyptic adventure.”

Advertisement

Gameplay looks to take influence from the action RPG stylings of NieR Automata, with the overwhelming number of zombies you might find in Dead Rising. It also seems that you will face off against alive enemies in the form of various gangs. Players will be able to use a variety of melee weapons, as well as different guns to choose from. It also seems that you’ll be able to get around the world on a motorbike, and partake in more menial activities like running on a treadmill, or walking on stilts.

While the trailer for Showa American Story cites the game as a love letter to ’80s pop culture, there are some more modern references in there, like a reference to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and the anime Gurren Lagann. The end of the trailer shows some kind of large structure, possibly a spacecraft, crashing down into the wasteland.

Showar American Story doesn’t currently have a release date, but is planned to release on PS4, PS5, and PC.

In other news, an industry analyst has recently said that they believe Nintendo won’t be releasing a Nintendo Switch Pro, but will skip straight to a next-gen console in 2024.