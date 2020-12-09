Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek is currently streaming Cyberpunk 2077, with the streaming embargo lifting a day before the RPG’s global launch.

He currently has over 100,000 viewers, with the figures rising throughout his first hour on the stream. Previously, Shroud had dismissed the hype around the game, saying” “I hope it’s not larger than a month. It’s a fucking single-player game.”

Shroud is a former CS:GO pro, and typically spends his time on Twitch streaming Valorant or other online shooters. He has previously played Fall Guys on his channel, but said it would “die real soon” after not enjoying his time with it.

While creating his character, Shroud had to disable his monitor to avoid getting in trouble around the game’s explicit customisation. The game allows you to customise your genitals, and does not pixelate them out.

He opted for the Corpo backstory. CD Projekt Red has previously issued harsh warnings to stop streamers sharing it early, although this embargo is now up.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, CDPR recently added a warning around scenes which can trigger epileptic shocks, promising “a more permanent solution” soon.

This follows a public safety announcement from GameInformer, after one of their reviewers suffered a seizure while playing an unskippable scene.