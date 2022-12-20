‘Sifu’ comes to Xbox and Steam alongside new Arenas mode in March 2023

Sifu, the acclaimed Kung-fu brawler, will be released for Steam and Xbox consoles in March 2023.

Alongside the release announcement, Sloclap also teased a new Arenas mode which is a free update and will become available for PC via the Epic Games Store and PlayStation at the same time as the Steam and Xbox releases.

The trailer promises “more news coming soon” and details on what the update will include are sparse so far. Sloclap commented, “Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the current game’s amount and notably brings alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character. Completing the new Arenas challenges will also unlock new cheats and exclusive new outfits”.(via IGN)

Since its release for the PC via Epic Games Store and PlayStation consoles earlier in 2022, the game has been updated regularly with the most recent offerings including a replay editor and more modifiers, cheats and outfits.

It’s currently unclear whether the Xbox consoles release will receive a physical edition as well as digital, but as it gets closer to March 2023 developer Sloclap is sure to reveal more information for fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

NME placed Sifu at ninth on our 20 best games of 2022 list, calling the follow-up to Absolver punishing, but “packed full of memorable fights,” claiming that the best bit is an early game homage to Korean revenge movie Oldboy.

