‘Sifu’ difficulty options previewed in new video from developer Sloclap

A new video from developer Sloclap showcases the upcoming difficulty options being added to Sifu this week.

Published last week (April 29, thanks GamesRadar), the video gives players a preview of the upcoming difficulty settings, which will be added to Sifu on May 3.

New difficulty mode “Student” will give players more health, have their character age slower and offer simplified combos that can be used on less aggressive enemies.

For those seeking even more of a challenge, the “Master” difficulty is for seasoned players as they will become more vulnerable, and enemies are described as “relentless” as they use more intricate attack patterns. Bosses will also have more aggressive attack patterns in this difficulty as well.

The same May 3 update will see outfit selection and advanced training options added to the game too, with Sloclap releasing a Sifu roadmap outlining the content coming to the game this year.

In summer an advanced scoring system and gameplay modifiers will be introduced. The modifiers will allow players to do things like instantly unlock all skills, enable bullet time, and even go down in one hit from any opponent.

The autumn update will add even more outfits, modifiers and a replay editor. The last update will go live this winter, and include more of the same alongside a new game mode called Arenas.

Sifu has done well for Sloclap so far, as the studio announced in March that the game had sold over 1million copies within a month of being on sale.

In other news, Embracer Group is set to acquire some of Square Enix’s western development studios and franchises for around £240million. According to The Initiative however, Crystal Dynamics will still co-develop the Perfect Dark reboot.





