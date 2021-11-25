‘Sifu’ won’t have difficulty options at launch

Sifu, the upcoming beat ’em up action-adventure game, won’t have difficulty options when it launches next year.

As reported by MP1st, Sifu‘s producer Pierre Tarno has explained that although the game won’t have difficulty options, Sifu‘s unique roguelike feature – which makes it so every time the player dies, the main character ages – will impact how players approach gameplay.

“We want Sifu to challenge players and to encourage them to learn, improve and adapt,” said Tarno.

Pierre Tarno went on to confirm that the game can be beaten without ever ageing, despite the game not having difficulty options.

“The ability to rise up from death will help new players by allowing them to fail and try again multiple times when they face difficulty,” he continued. “But the price of mistakes will rapidly increase, and in order to fully complete the game they will have to master the combat system.”

MP1st also reported that Tarno revealed that although the game won’t have difficulty options on release, he confirmed that an update may arrive post-launch.

Sifu was originally scheduled to launch in 2021, but was then pushed back to February 22, 2022. However, the developer Sloclap recently announced that the game will now release two weeks earlier on February 8.

The game will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. A deluxe edition is available for earlier access to the game, providing players with an extra 48 hours as well as a digital artbook.

In NME’s preview of Sifu, Jack Grimshaw said: “Sifu is shaping up to be a solid display of brutal fighting that celebrates the skill and mastery involved in martial arts. A story of vengeance could be the cherry on top of a creative and reactive fighter that rewards players the more they play and master.”

In other news, Life Is Strange: True Colors is finally coming to Nintendo Switch.