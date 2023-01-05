‘Silent Hill 2’ remake will only make “very safe” changes to the original game

Bloober Team, the developer behind Konami‘s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, has shared that it has only made “very safe” changes to the original game.

The comments come Anna Jasińska, Bloober Team’s chief marketing officer, in an interview with Dread XP.

While Jasińska avoids sharing too many details on the game, she confirmed that Bloober Team is “not straying away” from the original version released by Konami in 2001.

Advertisement

“We are focusing on bringing the distinct, visceral atmosphere back in the modernised Silent Hill 2,” shared Jasińska. “Longtime fans shouldn’t worry about us ‘missing the point’ while we’re livening up the title. We faithfully stick to the traditional story canon while remaking the gameplay and updating the graphics from the ground up.”

Jasińska acknowledged that certain major changes have been made to Silent Hill 2 – including “remaking the gameplay”, an over-the-shoulder camera perspective and modern-day graphics – however she confirmed that Bloober Team has taken “a very safe approach” to tweaking the game.

“These are the reasons why Konami entrusted us with the remake in the first place. We are not straying away from the original concept of making this cult classic; we just have some ideas on how to make the peculiar scare factors more appealing to the contemporary audience.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jasińska said that “the pressure is high” to remake Silent Hill 2 because the team is “dealing with one of the best psychological horror games ever made,” and revealed that Bloober Team was “thunderstruck” when it learned Konami would allow the studio to remake the classic.

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake was revealed in October 2022, however a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Bungie is working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony.