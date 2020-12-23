‘Silent Hill’ creator drops first details on new upcoming game

The creator of both Silent Hill and Gravity Rush has teased the first details for his new upcoming project.

Speaking to IGN, Keiichiro Toyama spoke about his new studio, Bokeh Game Studio, and its plans for the future. According to Toyama, the developer is working on a new title that is “an action-adventure game that will appeal to fans of my previous work” and will feature a mixture of “battles and story elements”.

Toyama was also asked about the game’s genre and whether fans can expect something similar to titles such as Silent Hill. In response, Toyama revealed that it will be “more of a horror-oriented game” with a focus on making it a “broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game”.

Advertisement

The team is hoping to release the game by 2023 and is using “PC as the lead platform”, but also added that he “hope[s] to release the game on as many console platforms as possible”.

Despite its release being years away, business development manager Yohei Hart has also encouraged fans to follow the studio’s social media channels for updates in the hopes that “it might help people to not forget about us”. While he iterated that “there is a limit to what you can share publicly”, the team would “like to take the opportunity to share as much as we can… so that the audience can see how the game comes together over time”.

Fans have hoped Silent Hill will return after many years of absence. Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima was originally helming a project called Silent Hills, but was later cancelled.

At the time of Silent Hills’ announcement, a short teaser game originated known as PT, which introduced gamers to the director’s vision. When the game was cancelled, the demo itself was also delisted, prompting many to remake it again in titles such as Half Life: Alyx.