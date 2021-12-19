‘Silent Hill’ creator says ‘Slitterhead’ will have “many new mechanics”

Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama has talked about what players can expect from their next horror project Slitterhead, including gameplay and mechanics.

In a recent interview with IGN Japan, Toyama said that they “can’t go into a lot of details yet, but I can tell you that this will be an action-oriented adventure game from a third-person perspective. However, the game will include many new mechanics that have not been seen so far in other games, so I think it will result in a unique experience.”

Slitterhead is being developed by Bokeh Game Studio (which was founded by Toyama), and the music for the game will be produced by long-time Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, who has made soundtracks for the series since the first title.

The title will be set in a fictional Asain locale. As Toyama said that “those who are familiar will probably have guessed from the trailer that the city is inspired by 1980s and ‘90s Hong Kong. However, it’s not the real Hong Kong. The game will explore an original setting that blends the nostalgic sights of that city with pure fiction.”

“The game will have you battling mysterious creatures that can mimic humans,” said Toyama, as these were shown off in their grotesque form in the original trailer. “But how can you smoke them out to make them reveal themselves? This will form a major pillar of the adventure and the story. The creatures are named Yakushi, a kind of monster that have their roots in classical theatre.”

Releasing in 2023 with no platforms specified yet, Slitterhead will “explore life and death and the process of decay throughout everyday life, so inevitably some of the developments and visuals will be quite shocking,” according to Toyama.

