News Gaming News

‘Silent Hill’ DLC launching in February for ‘Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals’

The return of Silent Hill... sort of.

By Miri Teixeira
Silent Hill 2
Silent Hill 2. Credit: Konami

Silent Hill will be coming to Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals as a new DLC for the multiplayer party game.

Releasing in February 2021, the new DLC will add a new map and enemies. Creator Vince Livings has said that the Silent Hill map will be the biggest yet – paying tribute primarily to the first three Silent Hill games.

Advertisement

Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals is a game in which players take turns to hunt each other down in teams of escapees or monsters. Monsters will select their character from options such as “murder monkey” or “clown gremlin” and pursue the Mortals through a map as they hunt for shards to make their escape.

The Dark Deception Wiki provides a list of DLC updates, some not yet released. Monstrum was the first to receive the Monsters & Mortals treatment, but Yandere Simulator, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, and Evil Nun: The Broken Mask all appear on the list alongside Silent Hill.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to speculate on who the Silent Hill DLC will include. One comment threw out a comprehensive guess that “Mortal will be James Sunderland and Monster will be Pyramid head”.

Another commented that they too hoped it would be Pyramid Head coming to the roster, stating “I am extremely hyped for this DLC and will definitely be getting it when it’s out!”

Advertisement

In related news, the creator of both Silent Hill and Gravity Rush has teased the first details for his new upcoming project.

Advertisement
Advertisement