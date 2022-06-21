‘Silent Hill’ Unreal Engine 5 fan-remake releases ten minutes of footage

A group of fans are remaking the entirety of the original Silent Hill in Unreal Engine 5, and the project has shared ten minutes of new footage.

Developed by Codeless Studio, the project is currently in development and is set to feature enemies, puzzles and environments from the original game (via DSO Gaming).

You can check out the footage below:

Advertisement

This fan-remake’s footage takes place in Midwich Elementary School, and it emulates both the third-person and fixed camera angles from the 1999 original. There’s traditional puzzle solving, combat and horror elements in the remake too, which looks to use Unreal Engine 5 to revamp the atmosphere and visuals of Konami’s title.

Those interested in keeping track of the project can follow Codeless here, or visit the website here.

It should also be noted that this project is different to the fan-made concept trailer for the original Silent Hill, which was also made in Unreal Engine 5.

Footage of this fan-remake comes at a time when fans are awaiting any news relating to Silent Hill, as rumours have been circulating for some time that Bloober Team is making a new entry in the franchise. “We will make an announcement about our future projects as soon as we can. So then you will know much more. Officially,” said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno.

Advertisement

Even the director of the original Silent Hill film, Christophe Gans, has said that Konami is planning a large-scale reboot of the entire series. “The franchise is going to be relaunched in terms of video games,” he said, stating that these developments are part of a “global policy.”

In other news, the date of the next Escape From Tarkov wipe appears to have been teased by a change to an in-game item.