Silk Sonic are joining ‘Fortnite’ with a special radio station

Silk Sonic, the collaborative project between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, are coming to Fortnite as part of the Icon Series.

Epic Games and Atlantic Records announced the new Icon Series launch in a press release. Players will be able to purchase new in-game outfits and listen to tracks from Silk Sonic on a new in-game radio station.

“When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’ They said ‘no.’ I said ‘deal.’ I’ll see you on the Island,” said Mars.

Advertisement

Paak added: “When Fortnite agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, I’m in. He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

Nate Nanzer, VP of global partnerships at Epic Games, said that the duo were “long-time Fortnite favourites, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Fortnite‘s Icon Series”.

“The Icon Series is a celebration of the most dynamic figures in culture — Silk Sonic’s entry will allow players to express themselves as the iconic duo with reactive signature style Outfits and accessories and to discover new music through the new ‘Icon Radio’ station.”

The new Icon Radio station is the first of its kind. Fortnite players will be able to turn on the radio while in cars and listen to tracks from their acclaimed 2021 album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic‘.

Bootsy Collins will host the station and feature other popular tracks from Mars and Paak.

Advertisement

The official Silk Sonic Set Outfits – allowing players to select either Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak, as their in-game character style – will launch in the game on February 11 at 12AM GMT. Fortnite fans will have the chance to get early access to the new Outfits and the duos’ signature Silk Sonic Spray by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup tournament. The tournament will kick off on February 7.

In other news, Nintendo has suggested that its next console could have backwards compatibility with Switch titles. Nintendo said: “Into 6th year of Switch, and we are maintaining momentum, we are looking at how to expand and grow this 100m users, leading into next gen device.”

Having announced a limited radio show on Apple Music, Silk Sonic also recently confirmed details of a Las Vegas residency. They will perform 13 concerts at the 5,200-capacity Dolby Live theatre between February 25 and April 2.