Silly and spicy arcade game ‘Pizza Possum’ is coming in September

Pizza Possum, an arcade action game about a ravenous possum eating their way through an idyllic village, is coming to PC and consoles in September.

Developer Cosy Computer and publisher Raw Fury showcased a new trailer revealing the game’s release date as well as the chaos that players will wreak on the residents. Check it out below:

The village’s patrol dogs are wise to the possum’s proclivities and will chase down the criminal relentlessly until the player is caught. Fortunately, there are a number of items and strategies to throw them off the scent.

A smoke bomb lets the possum disappear from their view entirely whereas a squeaky bone toy distracts the dogs that are closest to the sound. Alternatively, a disguise allows the player (or players, if in Pizza Possum‘s local co-op mode) to stroll around in plain sight.

Getaways and close shaves boost the possum’s score for the level. While the grand goal is the pizza that the ruler hoards at the top of the village, Pizza Possum also tempts the player from their task with bolognese, cheese and tiramisu.

“An adorable mix of wholesome and mischievous, you hide and seek your way through the village alone or with a friend, using items and bushes to manoeuvre your way around the patrolling guard dogs,” read the title’s description provided by the developer.

“Get to the top of the village, eat the massive pizza, and steal the crown from the dog leader’s head. So what are you waiting for? Time to eat!”

Pizza Possum comes to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on September 28.

