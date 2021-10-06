Singapore’s Gaming Matters 2021 conference reveals guest list

Global games industry conference Gaming Matters 2021 has revealed the line-up of speakers and guests appearing at the event later in October.

With a focus on the whole of the gaming industry, from console and PC gaming to mobile, esports, and the burgeoning metaverse, Gaming Matters aims to bring the “music, sports and marketing industries together with gaming leaders over two days to meet, learn and make new friends either in person or online.”

Speakers will include Paul Foster, CEO of the Global Esports Federation; Twitch’s senior vice president for the APAC region, Sunita Kaur; and Nick Vanzetti, SVP of ESL Gaming. Representatives from developers, including League of Legends studio Riot Games and Fortnite’s Epic Games, will also attend.

The conference will be a hybrid event, blending in-person panels and experiences with online discussions and networking events. The full schedule and speaker list are available on the Gaming Matters website.

“We are so excited to be able to bring the live and virtual worlds together and produce Gaming Matters as a global hybrid event where people can attend and interact with each other either live ‘in real life’ or online,” said Jasper Donat, CEO of organiser Branded. “Of all the sports and entertainment verticals where Branded is involved, gaming has certainly seen the greatest growth, diversification and excitement throughout the last two years.”

“Most of all, I can’t wait to get out of the house, put a lanyard around my neck for the first time in two years and welcome everyone to the show,” Donat added.

Gaming Matters 2021 will take place at Singapore’s Suntec convention centre from October 14-15. Tickets are on sale here.

