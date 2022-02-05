‘Skate 4’ is “launching soon” and will support user-generated content

According to transcribed answers from the Q&A segment of this week’s earnings call at EA, the upcoming Skate 4 – or simply Skate – will support user-generated content (UGC) and launch soon.

Earlier in the week (February 1) EA hosted its third quarter earnings call for 2022, and in it CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned what’s next for the Skate franchise, as a new entry was announced in 2020, but little has been heard about it since.

When asked about user-generated content and NFTs, the latter of which EA appears to have backed away from slightly, here’s what Wilson had to say (spotted via TweakTown):

Advertisement

“The ability to create your own content and put it into that ecosystem has become a really valuable part of what our industry offers to our players and our fans,” said Wilson in the transcript. “The traditional media just doesn’t. And this is something that we hold true. Again, it’s been at the very centre of The Sims for a long time. It’s at the very centre of modes like FIFA Ultimate, even Madden Ultimate Team, to the very centre of the design of Skate, which we’ll be launching soon.”

“And so this concept of UGC or user-generated content is really just an extension of the social interaction that I’m able to have with my friends in and around experiencing what is the best entertainment on the planet. And so I believe that’s going to be a really important part of our future,” he added.

Skate 3 did support a park building mechanic, so whether or not the new Skate does the same or also comes up with something new in the realm of UGC remains to be seen.

Last anyone heard of the new Skate 4, it was announced that it would be coming to PC for the first time, but there’s still no release date or any major information. Wilson’s comments on the game “launching soon” do suggest more will be revealed about the game in the near future however.

Full Circle will be developing Skate 4, and the studio is staffed by series developers and the former head of Xbox Live.

Advertisement

In other news, Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed the boss he’s most proud of in all of the games he’s helped design.