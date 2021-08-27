‘Skate 4’ will release on PC in a first for the franchise

Skate 4 has been confirmed for a PC release after EA shared a video on Twitter, marking the first game in the series to move beyond consoles.

The Skate franchise has always been a console exclusive, but fans have long been asking for a PC release. It seems with Skate 4, EA have decided to make the move, sharing a teaser video alongside the caption “PC_confirmation.exe”.

The video shows a skateboarder kickflipping over an old PC monitor, which reveals the word “Skate” as he leaves.

EA originally announced the return of the Skate series in 2020, with creative director Cuz Parry saying fans had “commented the return into existence”. “We’re back, we’re doing it. Skate’s happening,” Parry said during the announcement livestream. “We’ve secretly got together. It’s the beginning. The Skate evolution continues.”

Although Skate 4 does not yet have an official title or release date, fans eagerly await its return for the first time in over 10 years.

In other gaming news, scalpers are selling the Halo branded Xbox Series X on eBay for over $1000, despite it only just being announced.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle was announced at Gamescom on Wednesday priced at £479.99. Launching on November 15 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original Halo‘s release, the console’s design is inspired by the Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic panelling with an iridium gold accent.